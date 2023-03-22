J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 20,164 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 6,705,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,112,453. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $17.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.