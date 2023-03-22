J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 18.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $64,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $170.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $215.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

