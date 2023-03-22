iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.95

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.95 and last traded at $112.14, with a volume of 816412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.