iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Drake & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,611. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.