iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,251 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,449,000 after purchasing an additional 107,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after purchasing an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

