iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 126,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

