iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

