iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,222,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $149.45. 233,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,177. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

