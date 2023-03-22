iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.