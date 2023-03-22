iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

