iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.60

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 2341559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.