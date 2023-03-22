iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.39

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.39 and last traded at $89.31, with a volume of 3178791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

