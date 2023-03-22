iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 988,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,502,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

