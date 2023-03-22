iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.61

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 1153185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

