iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,509,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

