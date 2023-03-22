iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS IGEB opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.