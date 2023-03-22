iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.44% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $38,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 229,540 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 445,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. 33,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $923.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

