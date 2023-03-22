iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

