iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

