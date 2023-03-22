iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,631,570 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Gold Trust worth $69,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after acquiring an additional 830,345 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. 689,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.