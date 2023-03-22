iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FLOT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 2,993,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

