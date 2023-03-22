iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $286.73

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $286.73 and last traded at $286.29, with a volume of 1210854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.13.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

