iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,482 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,721. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.