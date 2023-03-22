iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 917,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,562. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

