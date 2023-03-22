iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $346,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,229. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

