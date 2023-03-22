iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

