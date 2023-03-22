iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.95. 467,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.85 and its 200-day moving average is $392.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

