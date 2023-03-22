iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:CVD traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.79. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$18.05.

