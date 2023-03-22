iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 132,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 56,307 shares.The stock last traded at $107.77 and had previously closed at $107.65.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

