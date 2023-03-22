iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,521. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

