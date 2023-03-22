iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Shares Down 0.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.83. 2,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.02% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

