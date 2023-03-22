Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,405 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 331% compared to the typical volume of 1,951 call options.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,328,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

