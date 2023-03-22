Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2023 – Douglas Emmett had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Douglas Emmett had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Douglas Emmett is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Douglas Emmett was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

2/8/2023 – Douglas Emmett had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 4.0 %

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 939,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $114,497,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,674,000 after buying an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 924,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

