Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 21st (1COV, ALT, AT1, BUD, CDE, CHPT, CYXT, GMED, JBSS, K)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 21st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.50 ($48.92) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

was given a €2.50 ($2.69) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $310.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $11.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

