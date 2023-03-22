Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 21st (1COV, ALT, AT1, BUD, CDE, CHPT, CYXT, GMED, JBSS, K)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 21st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.50 ($48.92) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.50 ($2.69) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $310.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $11.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

