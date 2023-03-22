Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/16/2023 – Kohl’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00.
- 3/1/2023 – Kohl’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.
- 2/23/2023 – Kohl’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Kohl’s is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 317,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,055. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,773,000 after purchasing an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
