Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kohl’s (KSS)

3/16/2023 – Kohl’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00.

3/1/2023 – Kohl’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

2/23/2023 – Kohl’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Kohl’s is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 317,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,055. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -444.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,773,000 after purchasing an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

