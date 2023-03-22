Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Stake Lifted by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whelan Financial owned about 0.45% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $25,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,023. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $152.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

