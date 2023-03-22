Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $116.47

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and traded as high as $120.15. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $119.97, with a volume of 8,005 shares.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $542.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

