Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Position Lessened by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust comprises 4.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of FXE opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $103.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

