InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 4,723 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,777. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

