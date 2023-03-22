InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 4,370 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Eaton by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.93. 67,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

