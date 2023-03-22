InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,948. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

