InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New $486,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,107 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.73. The company had a trading volume of 83,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,824. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

