InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $448.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,688. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.10 and a 200 day moving average of $451.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
