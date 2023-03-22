InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

ZBH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,498. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

