Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,158,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,405,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.