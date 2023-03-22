Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,818 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,612,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 111,689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43,454 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 84,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JOF opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

