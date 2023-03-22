Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,835 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

