Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys 61,109 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,109 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,956,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

