Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells 4,408 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 1,397,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

