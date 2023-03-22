Insider Buying: Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $19,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 363,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,501.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Caring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Richard Caring bought 2,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $12,060.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Richard Caring bought 50,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00.

Membership Collective Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MCG stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 166,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,524. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,839,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 844,326 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 394,745 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

